Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,214 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,094. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

