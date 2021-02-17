Selfkey 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.69 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $19.58 million and $2.69 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.19 or 0.00815256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045651 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.15 or 0.04841059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015425 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

