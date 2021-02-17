Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after buying an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,416,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,673. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.96 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

