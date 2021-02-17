Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,096 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

BNDW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $82.58.

