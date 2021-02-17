Secure Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,812,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

