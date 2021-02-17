Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on FMC Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.72 on Monday. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FMC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

