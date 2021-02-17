Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Up 42.1% in January

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Seaboard stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,165.09. 866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.34. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $2,614.00 and a 52 week high of $3,981.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,212.12.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

