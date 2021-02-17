Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Trimmed by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after buying an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after buying an additional 421,722 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

