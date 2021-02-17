Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after buying an additional 421,722 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

