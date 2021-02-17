Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,946 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 142,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter.

BBN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

