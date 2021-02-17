Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $13,494,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,020 shares of company stock valued at $382,083,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.19. The stock had a trading volume of 394,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. The firm has a market cap of $772.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.95. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

