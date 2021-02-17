Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 333.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 174,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,952. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

