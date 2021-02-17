Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,663,000 after buying an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 755,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763,477. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

