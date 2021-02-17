Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.79. The stock had a trading volume of 338,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

