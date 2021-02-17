Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $114,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

