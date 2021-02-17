Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.60

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.87 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,903,372 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Savannah Resources news, insider David Archer sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

