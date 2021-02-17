Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 4.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $32,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. 92,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

