Sather Financial Group Inc Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 29,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.91. 76,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

