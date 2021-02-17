Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
