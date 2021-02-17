Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

