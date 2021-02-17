San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $$50.59 during trading on Wednesday. 963,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

