San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

AMGN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.98. 17,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,313. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.93 and its 200 day moving average is $237.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

