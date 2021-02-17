San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 66,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,170. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

