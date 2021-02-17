salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00 at Mizuho

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $248.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $203,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11,628.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.