Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,693,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 18.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,162. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

