Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,283,000. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $205.97. 105,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,568. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.