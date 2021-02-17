Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,389. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

