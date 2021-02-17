Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) vs. C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Financial Survey

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A -14.77% -13.79% C-Bond Systems -743.46% N/A -1,106.03%

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and C-Bond Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A $54.56 million N/A N/A C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 30.59 -$7.24 million ($0.08) -1.00

Safeguard Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C-Bond Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Safeguard Scientifics and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C-Bond Systems has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics beats C-Bond Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company serves primarily to glass industry. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

