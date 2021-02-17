Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.45

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and traded as high as $33.39. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 1,642 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

