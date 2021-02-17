Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as low as C$2.52. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) shares last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 628,856 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of C$769.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

