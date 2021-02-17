Ryan K. Stafford Sells 7,184 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Littelfuse stock opened at $276.92 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

