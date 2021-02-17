Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,215 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $138,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $630.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

