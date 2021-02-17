Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $164.87 Million Stock Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.54% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $164,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,230,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,556. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

