Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,101,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 224,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $203,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $61.56. 761,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,612,996. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a market cap of $250.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.