Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 71,607 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $122,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

EXR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.42. 8,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

