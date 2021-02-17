RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $29.51 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $29.51 million and $121,814.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $51,158.22 or 0.99857910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002480 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 577 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

