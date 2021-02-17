Royal Bank of Canada Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to $62.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 8,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Emera has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.