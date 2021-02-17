Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $28.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBSW. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,885.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,707,000 after purchasing an additional 643,330 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

