Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 206,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 300.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.