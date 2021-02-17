Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $308.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.62 and its 200-day moving average is $264.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

