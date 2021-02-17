Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 46,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,580,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

