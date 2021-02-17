Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 769.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.