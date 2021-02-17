Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.26

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.26 and traded as high as C$57.46. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$57.34, with a volume of 463,367 shares traded.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

The company has a market cap of C$28.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.26.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

