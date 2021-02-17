RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given “NA” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)‘s stock had its “na” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.07.

TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$27.82.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

