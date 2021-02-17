Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

