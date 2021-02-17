Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,586.43 ($72.99).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,390 ($83.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,853.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,108.34. The company has a market capitalization of £79.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.