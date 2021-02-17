Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $14,533,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $5,087,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $4,005,000.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Rezolute has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.