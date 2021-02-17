Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.