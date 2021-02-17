Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Rexnord has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rexnord to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

RXN stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

