Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 1.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

REXR remained flat at $$51.25 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,178. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.