Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXEEY. HSBC lowered shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

